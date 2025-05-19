THE Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) said it will seek a bill expanding its powers, citing the need to more broadly participate in agriculture modernization efforts.

The FPA said the bill it is seeking will amend of Presidential Decree 1144 to “expand FPA’s authority to include research, development, and extension services that will enable the agency to adapt to modern agricultural needs.”

The decree established the FPA in 1977, replacing the Fertilizer and Industry Authority, which was created in 1973 in response to declining rice production.

The FPA, which will mark its 48th anniversary on May 30, said it will seek to leverage its mandate — which includes licensing, quality assurance, import control, stewardship, and public information — “not merely as regulatory duties but as platforms for encouraging innovation.”

It cited the need to adapt to developments like precision farming practices such as drone-assisted spraying of fertilizer and pesticide.

The FPA said it is currently supporting local government units in their waste-to-compost initiatives by providing composting facilities. It is also promoting the use of drones in agriculture, developing protocols, standards, and monitoring systems.

The FPA’s key projects and activities this year include firming up drone application policy, further digitalization of licensing and accreditation processes, and intensified first-border inspections. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza