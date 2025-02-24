By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

LEADING coconut products exporter Axelum Resources Corp. said it is on track to achieve record production this year with the recovery of consumption.

It added that it is diversifying its markets and pursuing operational efficiencies in the face of climate change.

Axelum Resources, a listed company, said it has built resiliency into its operations following the coronavirus pandemic, during which shipping was disrupted and inventory levels were “bloated.”

Axelum President and Chief Operating Officer Henry J. Raperoga said in an e-mail that since 2020, “We have leveraged the unique learnings brought about by these unprecedented challenges to emerge as a stronger company.”

He said the record production is a response to resurgent consumption and a more favorable macroeconomic environment.

He said at the moment, the company is exploring “advanced methods” that will complement current manufacturing capability and enable the development of new products.

“In addition, we are in the process of migrating into cleaner energy by tapping into renewable power sources to support manufacturing operations,” he added.

Axelum said climate change continues to pose threats to supply chains across various industries, with extreme weather occurrences particularly prolonged dry and wet spells constraining nut sourcing.

“As a result, we have extended our nut buying areas to ensure sufficient raw materials to meet our daily operational requirements,” he said.

“In the long term, our ongoing reforestation program aims to help boost the population of young coconut trees in our area, aligned with the government’s massive tree planting project, to improve overall productivity,” he added.

Climate change compels the company to devote additional resources to decarbonization and prepare for business contingencies especially on the front of resource availability, Mr. Raperoga said.

“On logistics, we work closely with our shipping partners to gain priority container space and negotiated freight rates,” Mr. Raperoga said.

“We are confident about the long-term growth prospects of the global coconut products industry due to increasing preferences for plant-based diets and expanding non-food commercial applications,” Mr. Raperoga said.

Axelum ended at P2.00 on Friday.