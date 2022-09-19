THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said it is launching a program to train agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) in new farming technology via a network of demonstration farms.

The new techniques are intended to help farmers improve productivity and quality, according to Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III.

“The training is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to maximize food production,” he said.

There are about 7,500 ARBOs nationwide which DAR is planning to tap for its food security efforts.

The department said it partnered with the Department of Agriculture to mobilize ARBOs and implement demonstration farms under the Farm Business School (FBS) project.

“The idea here is to determine the technical capability and readiness of our ARBOs to develop demonstration farms where fellow, but less technically abled ARBOs, can learn,” Milagros Isabel A. Cristobal, Agrarian Reform Undersecretary for support services, said.

Ms. Cristobal said the FBS is a long-standing project of the DAR which exposes ARBOs to innovative techniques that they can replicate in their respective areas.

“We wanted to convince at least one ARBO in every region to take the challenge, as part of our food security program, and be among the pioneers in this undertaking,” she added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson