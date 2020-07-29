Abelardo seeks to get back to winning in ONE Championship return

SET TO SEE action when ONE Championship makes its comeback tomorrow from a months-long, coronavirus-forced break, Filipino-Kiwi fighter Mark “Tyson” Fairtex Abelardo is angling to make it a winning return for him after losing in his previous fight.

Part of “ONE: No Surrender” on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, Mr. Abelardo (19-7) is set to face promotion-debuting Fabrício “Wonder Boy” Andrade (2-2) of Brazil in a 67-kilogram catchweight encounter.

Mr. Abelardo is coming off a loss to Troy Worthen in February this year in Singapore, the last live event staged by ONE before going to a break because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. He yielded to his American opponent via unanimous decision.

Given the chance to get back on the winning track just as ONE makes its return, Mr. Abelardo said he is very excited about his upcoming fight.

“It’s amazing, it’s good to be back, especially with competing. When ONE said they were going to come back and they announced the show, it was perfect. I wanted to get on it and I was like, let’s do it,” said 28-year-old Abelardo.

Coming off a loss, Mr. Abelardo knows that his upcoming fight is important to stabilize his ONE career.

The Fil-Kiwi won his first three fights in the promotion, before going 1-2 in his last three assignments.

Despite that, Mr. Abelardo remains undeterred and views his recent “struggles” as opportunities to get better.

“It’s just like a small bump in the journey. You know you can’t win them all, you just got to get better, prove yourself and put on a better performance in the next fight and that’s what I plan to do,” he said.

No Surrender will be headlined by the flyweight muay thai world championship clash between reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand and compatriot Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

Co-headlining is the featherweight muay thai world championship battle of champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy of Thailand against Yodsanklai Iwe Fairtex.

The event will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok without live audience as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

No Surrender will be aired live over ONE Sports+ and ONE Sports on July 31 at 8:30 p.m. with an encore telecast on Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. over ONE Sports, and on Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. over TV5. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










