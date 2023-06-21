THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said it has made available to interested parties the bid documents for the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Cancer Center.

“Bidding is open to all interested parties, whether local or foreign, subject to conditions for qualification under the bidding documents, the constitution, and the amended Build-Operate-Transfer law and its amended implementing rules and regulations, and other applicable laws and jurisprudence,” the PPP Center said in a statement.

“The private partner will be selected through an open, competitive tender through a single-stage process based on the lowest required annual payment. The bid submission date is indicatively scheduled for the end of this year,” it added.

The cancer center is the Marcos administration’s first PPP project. PGH is the medical center run by the University of the Philippines (UP).

The center is planned around a 300-bed capacity with an estimated cost of P6.05 billion.

“The cancer center hopes to address the growing need to expand and improve the existing UP-PGH cancer facility, which is operating at 400% capacity,” it said.

“For clinical areas, the private partner will provide clinical services to paying patients in a dedicated 150-bed private area. A dedicated 150-bed public area will serve underprivileged Filipinos and shall be clinically operated by UP-PGH,” it added.

The PPP Center said that the private partner will “design, finance, construct, and commission the standalone integrated cancer-care facility.”

“For the entire cancer center, the private partner will procure, maintain, and provide periodic replacement of all medical and non-medical equipment; operate and maintain all non-clinical services, such as facility maintenance and management, cleaning, laundry, and catering; as well as operate parking and retail outlets,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson