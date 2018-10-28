20 provinces in Luzon identified as ‘potential risk areas’ due to typhoon Rosita

NINE PROVINCES in the northern Luzon area have been placed under the highest alert level as typhoon Rosita (international name: Yutu) passes through the northern part of the Philippines in the next couple of days. Based on the Oct. 28 advisory from the Department of Interior and Local Government-Central Office.

Disaster Information Coordinating Center, those under alert level Charlie, which requires local government units to take full preparedness measures, are: Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Isabela Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, and Nueva Vizcaya. These areas are within the 50-kilometer diameter of the typhoon’s forecast track. Meanwhile, under alert level Bravo are: Apayao, Aurora, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, and Quirino. Alert level Alpha is up over Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

ROSITA MAINTAINS STRENGTH

Typhoon Rosita, the 18th to hit the country this year, has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 245 km/h, based on weather bureau PAGASA’s 11 a.m. update on Sunday. “Strong to very strong winds” and moderate to heavy rains are expected over the northern and central Luzon areas starting Monday evening. PAGASA warned that flooding and landslides are possible, and that travel by land and sea are risky. Rosita is forecasted to make landfall over the Isabela-Cagayan area by Tuesday morning.