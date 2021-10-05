Plus a raffle promo for a chance to win a Shopping Spree Treat!

Make your dream home come to reality—Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and building store, celebrates its anniversary with an exciting month-long offering, “Wilcon Dream Home Makeover Anniversary Sale”.

Experience a memorable anniversary celebration as Wilcon Depot brings a month-long big sale to its valued customers. Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% discount on their wide selection of products, from an excellent array of high-quality Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

Wilcon Loyalty Members can also get the chance to enjoy a P120,000 worth of shopping spree. For every P5,000 worth of purchase in a single-receipt, customers are entitled to one electronic raffle entry.

If you’re still not a Wilcon Loyalty Member yet, you can easily apply to Wilcon Loyalty Program with ₱5,000.00 single or accumulated worth of purchase. Just present your receipt/s, Valid ID, and provide the required pertinent details and you’re good to go!

Four (4) lucky winners of P120,000 worth of Wilcon gift cards will be randomly picked via electronic raffle draw at Wilcon Depot Main Office with the presence of DTI Representative/s on the following dates:

October 13, 2021 – for week 1 (October 1-8), registered entries

October 20, 2021 – for week 2 (October 9-15), registered entries

October 27, 2021 – for week 3 (October 16-23), registered entries

November 12, 2021 – for week 4 (October 24-31), registered entries

Participating customers can register and check their accumulated entries online at wilcon.com.ph/upload/dreammakeoverpromo.

Every homeowner and builder can enjoy these rewarding home shopping treats from Wilcon Depot starting October 1, 2021, until October 31, 2021 in all Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials stores nationwide, and promo is also on Wilcon Online Store.

Visit any of their 69 retail outlets nationwide or experience more convenient home shopping with Wilcon Online Store by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph.

To get more updates and the full mechanics of this promo, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph. You can also follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. #WilconRafflePromo #WilconDreamHomeMakeoverAnniversarySale

Terms and Conditions apply. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-126975, series of 2021.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.