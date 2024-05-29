VILLAR-LED listed companies on Tuesday announced leadership changes as part of efforts to bolster the group’s corporate structure.

The board of supermarket operator AllDay Marts, Inc. elected Jacqueline B. Cano as acting president after a special meeting on May 27, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Ms. Cano kept her post as chief operating officer. She replaced Frances Rosalie T. Coloma, who stepped down as president and chief executive officer.

Ms. Cano started in the retail business as a district manager for Abenson from 1994 to 1997, AllDay said.

She also served as an area manager for Waltermart from 1998 to 2005, and as a store general manager for Pilipinas Makro, Inc. from 2005 to 2011. Before her executive post at AllDay, Ms. Cano was the regional manager of Metro Gaisano from 2011 to 2015.

Ms. Coloma was elected chief operating officer of listed home improvement retailer AllHome Corp. after a special board meeting on May 27. She replaced Marianita N. Domingo, who resigned for personal reasons.

AllHome’s board also elected Vanessa L. Bauzon-Crisol as chief audit executive after Joselito A. Rivamonte, who was transferred to another company within the Villar group, resigned.

Meanwhile, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. and Vistamalls, Inc. said in separate disclosures that Melissa Camille Z. Domingo had temporarily stepped down as chief audit executive of the two companies to take a study leave for a year.

The boards of the two companies approved the appointment of Leamor S. Harlea as officer-in-charge chief audit executive effective May 27.

Vista Land’s real estate investment trust, VistaREIT, Inc., said in a separate disclosure that Ms. Domingo had temporarily left her roles as chief financial officer, treasurer and head of investor relations.

VistaREIT’s board approved the appointment of Brian N. Edang as officer-in-charge chief financial officer, treasurer and investor relations head effective May 27.

AllDay stocks fell by 2.11% or 3 centavos to close P0.139 each. AllHome shares rose by 1.12% or a centavo to 90 centavos each.

Vista Land shares gained 0.62% or a centavo to P1.62 each, while VistaREIT shares were unchanged at P1.75 apiece. Shares of Vistamalls were last traded on May 24 at P2.32 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave