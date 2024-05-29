THE BANGKO SENTRAL ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) ongoing investigation into several employees will not affect the Monetary Board, it said on Tuesday.

The central bank is currently conducting administrative disciplinary proceedings on six employees that are part of the staff of “certain Monetary Board members,” it said in a statement.

The Monetary Board has “has functioned as normal” despite the ongoing proceedings, the BSP said.

“In response to speculation that vacancies may occur that would affect the board’s operations, the 7-member board can continue to perform most of its duties provided there is a 4-member quorum and the rest of its duties such as granting emergency loans, with 5 members,” it added.

“We are constrained from commenting further on the Monetary Board members because they are presidential appointees,” the BSP said.

The Monetary Board is a policy-making body headed by BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. Its current members also include Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, who represents the Cabinet, Benjamin E. Diokno, V. Bruce J. Tolentino, Anita Linda R. Aquino, Romeo L. Bernardo and Rosalia V. de Leon.

The central bank said an investigation was triggered in October last year by the Office of the General Counsel. This was after it received reports that “several staffers in the offices of two MB members had not been reporting for work for extended periods of time but were nonetheless receiving their salaries.”

An investigating team was instructed to conduct an “in-depth investigation” in December.

“In January, the investigating team submitted the final investigation report, where four employees and their two immediate supervisors were identified. The Office of the General Counsel signed it,” the BSP said.

“From late February to early March, four of the employees and one direct supervisor implicated in the report tendered their resignation. Administrative disciplinary cases were filed in March before effectivity of their separation,” it added.

The central bank said it will ensure all erring employees will be held accountable.

“The irregularities appear unprecedented in an organization that upholds integrity and professionalism at all levels. The BSP remains committed to upholding that,” it said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson