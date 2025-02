Apply for visas early, said Bernard Vijaykumar, head for North Asia & the Philippines for VFS Global.

“Waiting until the last moment not only increases the risk of delays but also exposes applicants to fraudulent entities seeking to exploit their urgency,” he added.

VFS Global helps governments and diplomatic missions with visa, passport, and consular services, but doesn’t decide whether applications are approved or denied.

Interview By Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas