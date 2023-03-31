[EXPLAINER] Availability of HIV prevention pill in the Philippines

Prevention medicines for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are available in the Philippines for at-risk populations, including men who have sex with men and sex workers, according to Manoj Sihag, Philippine country head of Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a unit of Indian drugmaker Hetero Drugs.

In this explainer video, Mr. Sihag tells BusinessWorld reporter Patricia B. Mirasol how Filipinos can better prevent HIV infection.

He said Filipinos have low awareness about HIV, making them at risk of getting — and spreading — the disease.

“There are many patients who don’t know they are carrying HIV,” said Mr. Sihag.

The Health department has said 14,970 more Filipinos got HIV last year, 21% more than a year earlier. The increase pushed the average number of people diagnosed with HIV daily to 41 from 34.

There were about 140,000 HIV cases in the Philippines in 2021, according to the HIV and AIDS Data Hub website.

