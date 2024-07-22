Data-driven agriculture is a component of smart farming, a management concept that uses advanced technologies (such as drones, Internet of Thing sensors, and management information systems) to improve agricultural production.

Farms where the environment is controlled – such as a vertical farm within a container van – are a classic example of a smart farm, according to Elmer P. Dadios, a NAST academician and a consultant for robotics and intelligent systems.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Jayson Mariñas