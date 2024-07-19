Makati LGU is making the city better

Mayor Abby Binay is proud of Makati’s achievements, such as better education, better health services, and much more. Nonetheless, beyond historical sites, entertainment, and shopping, there is so much more to see in Makati.

Mayor Binay invites the public to visit and experience the Better Makati.

