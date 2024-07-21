“We’re pushing our role as an infrastructure developer to construct this national food hub, which will serve as a benchmark for similar food hubs in the country,” said Melissa C. Feliciano, the chief strategist and master planner of Clark International Airport Corporation.

The private-public partnership has an initial cost of P8.5 billion, covers 90 hectares, and is expected to be operational on June 2028, she told BusinessWorld in a July 10 interview.

“The scope is bigger than FTI, and the standards are higher,” she said. “This provides an avenue for farmers to enhance their food production, improve food quality and hygiene, and export high-value quality products.”

