Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) recently honored its distinguished dealer partners and associates at the 2026 Dealer Conference, held last March 9, 2026, at the Solaire Grand Ballroom in Parañaque City. The annual event serves as a prestigious platform to recognize dealers and associates who demonstrated exceptional performance in sales and after-sales operations throughout the previous year.

Beyond celebrating past achievements, the conference serves as a strategic launchpad for the year ahead, aligning the dealer network with HCPI’s latest innovations and customer-centric goals.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 Dealer of the Year (DOTY) award, the company’s most prestigious distinction. The honor recognizes the top three dealers who surpassed the DOTY program’s rigorous sales and after-sales benchmarks. These winners stood out among the network for their commitment to superior customer satisfaction and sustainable growth, demonstrating exceptional operational efficiency and alignment with key business performance indicators.

Honda Cars Pampanga achieved a historic milestone by reclaiming the number one spot, a title they last held in 2015. Their return to the top reflects a relentless commitment to service excellence and operational efficiency. Honda Cars Cauayan and Honda Cars Marcos Highway, both managed by the Gateway group, took second and third place, respectively.

Aside from the Dealer of the Year awards, HCPI presented several specialized awards to celebrate excellence in both sales and service.

HCPI President Rie Miyake emphasized that the company’s success is built on a foundation of collaboration. “The strength of the Honda brand depends on the strength of our partnerships—between the dealer network and HCPI, between Sales and After-sales, and most importantly, between Honda and our customers,” Miyake said. “By continuing to work together as one network and delivering an exceptional customer experience, we will build an even stronger Honda brand in the Philippines.”

Experience award-winning service firsthand by locating the dealer nearest you through the Dealer Locator. Book a service appointment online via the Service Online Booking section, and view HCPI’s latest vehicle lineup and technologies through the Virtual Showroom.