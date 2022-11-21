Suzuki Philippines (SPH) broke ground on a new location for Suzuki Auto Isabela. The 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) to be managed by trusted partner Elite North Autocars, Inc. is located in Barangay Tanggal in Cordon. The outlet rises on 2,000 square meters, and features a showroom that can display four vehicles, and six working service bay. Said Suzuki General Manager for Automobile Takei Norihide, “Suzuki takes pride in its rapidly expanding dealership network spanning across the country. With the strategic location of our new dealership, we are optimistic of serving more Filipino families with mobility solutions they deserve.” In photo are (from left): Isabela Councilor Florence Zuniega, Councilor Rene Galing, Elite North VP for After-sales Noli Ebora, Elite North VP for Sales and Marketing Ronald Macadangdang, Cordon Isabela Adminstrator Richylou Abaya, Elite North President Dennis San Juan, SPH Director and General Manager for Automobile Norihide Takei, and SPH Sales Manager Jude Racadio. For more information, visit an authorized Suzuki Auto dealership or http://suzuki.com.ph/auto. For daily updates, like the Suzuki Auto Ph’s Facebook page (SuzukiAutoPh), or follow its Twitter account (SuzukiAutoPh) and Instagram (suzukiautoph).