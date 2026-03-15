Toyota Motor PHL honors achievers at dealer congress

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TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) recently recognized its “top-performing dealers and outstanding individual achievers” for 2025 at the Toyota Dealer Conference and Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS) Awards. The event brought together dealer-partner heads nationwide to recognize their efforts made in sales, service, customer satisfaction, and overall operations.

The annual event reviews Toyota’s yearly performance while “recognizing the teams who keep showrooms running, service bays full, and customers coming back,” said TMP in a release. TOPS Awards, on the other hand, “upholds high standards across the dealer network, with benchmarks spanning sales results, service quality, customer experience, and operational discipline, making it one of the network’s most anticipated programs.”

Said Chairman Alfred V. Ty, “Let us continue to create happiness and mobility for all. As one Toyota, let us continue to be the number one in the hearts, minds, and homes of every Filipino.”