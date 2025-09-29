The Subaru Forester goes hybrid

1 of 3

Electrified SUV is priced from P2.498 million

MOTOR IMAGE PILIPINAS, INC. (MIP) recently launched the sixth-generation Subaru Forester, said to boast a “strong hybrid system delivering over 1,000 kilometers of range and uncompromised capability.”

In a release, the distributor added that the Forester blends advanced, eco-conscious performance “with Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (SAWD),” new-generation safety technologies, and an array of premium comfort features.

The e-Boxer strong hybrid powertrain yields benefits in efficiency and performance while delivering quiet operation and highlighting the “unique driving feel of a Subaru.” The intelligent, self-charging system requires no plugging in. “The system intelligently draws power from either engine, motor or both — ensuring optimal power and efficiency in all conditions,” said MIP.

At low to mid speeds, the vehicle operates on EV Drive mode — electric-only power giving silent, zero-emission urban driving — and switches to the internal combustion engine during highway driving. The electric motor assists during acceleration and hill climbing for a responsive “e-Turbo” feel and “an overall smooth, linear driving experience.”

The powertrain is comprised of a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed, four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve Subaru Boxer engine with a “powerful electric motor” integrated into the transmission. With the Forester’s 63-liter fuel tank, the setup is expected to deliver a maximum range surpassing the aforementioned 1,000 kilometers per full tank of gas.

An updated Lineartronic transmission integrates the drive motor, power-generation motor, front differential, and electronically controlled coupling into a single compact unit. This efficient design maintains Subaru’s balanced weight distribution while maximizing energy utilization for powerful acceleration and enhanced quietness. A new electric compressor ensures that the air-conditioning system remains running even when the engine is off at idle, maintaining cabin comfort in situations such as stop-and-go traffic.

Chassis rigidity has been improved by 10% versus the outgoing version through a full inner frame construction and the wider use of structural adhesives. “This minimizes vibrations and reduces sudden body movements, providing a unified feel of steering and vehicle stability on any road. A specially designed suspension further improves ride comfort and handling,” added MIP.

The Forester retains its famous symmetrical all-wheel-drive (SAWD) system even as it is paired with the new hybrid system. Ground clearance measuring 220 millimeters is complemented by dual-function X-Mode, which “offers reliable support on rough terrain and makes it easier to free the vehicle from mud. Hill descent control is also included to help maintain a constant speed on slippery downhills.”

Inside is an 11.6-inch full-HD infotainment display which serves as the vehicle’s “intuitive command center.” Content can be enjoyed through an 11-speaker (including a subwoofer) Harman/Kardon audio system with an eight-channel amplifier. The system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A Qi wireless charging pad accepts compatible devices. Front Type A and Type C ports are available, as well as rear USB power ports.

The latest generation of Subaru’s driver assist technology, EyeSight 4.0, now uses a wide-angle monocular camera, significantly expanding the detection range for pedestrians and bicycles. Nine preventive safety functions are on tap: Lane Centering Function, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Sway Warning, Autonomous Emergency Steering, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert, as well as Pre-Collision Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control, which have been improved for better performance.

The all-new Subaru Forester is available as the Forester 2.5i-S EyeSight e-Boxer Hybrid, with indicative pricing beginning at P2.498 million. For final pricing and model specifications, customers may contact the nearest authorized Subaru retailer. MIP also announced a renewed commitment to its customers with significant improvements to its after-sales services. “This enhancement promises a seamless journey for every customer, ensuring that every Subaru owner receives exceptional support and peace of mind long after their purchase,” concluded the release.