In its final installment of the Sari-Sari Stories, Puregold releases “Pangalan,” a moving tribute to the sari-sari stores that continue to power daily life, grassroots enterprise, and community connection across the Philippines.

Following “Ways,” “The Sign,” and “The Witness,” Puregold broadens the conversation from nostalgia to economic relevance, highlighting how sari-sari stores continue to serve as accessible retail touchpoints, community anchors, and entry-level enterprises that support household livelihoods in the country.

Sari-sari stores go beyond informal neighborhood retail. They function as last-mile commerce points that respond to everyday consumer needs with proximity, familiarity, and flexible purchasing options. Their resilience has allowed them to remain relevant even as the retail landscape continues to evolve.

That economic role is matched by social relevance. At the heart of Pangalan is the idea that sari-sari stores are more than neighborhood shops: they are trusted spaces that people turn to not only for essentials, but for connection and reliability. The film captures this dual role in distinctly Filipino terms: the store as tanungan, tambayan, and takbuhan.

1 of 3

The narrative is reinforced by appearances of OPM artists Jhoanna Robles of BINI, Stell Ajero of SB19, and Skusta Clee, whose personal recollections reflect the deep familiarity of sari-sari stores in Filipino life. Their participation adds cultural relevance to a message ultimately anchored in enterprise, accessibility, and community-based retail.

Puregold’s focus on this segment remains rooted in mass-market demand and the practical realities of everyday consumption. By spotlighting community-based retail, the company reinforces its relevance at the grassroots level while drawing attention to the vital contribution of MSMEs to the domestic economy.

The timing is equally strategic, with MSMEs already looking ahead at the upcoming Puregold Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention in May. The annual event has become a key platform for sari-sari store owners, entrepreneurs, and partner suppliers, underscoring Puregold’s enduring commitment to small business development and ecosystem growth.

Watch the full video here:

Stay in the loop. Subscribe to the Puregold Channel on YouTube, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, and follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and X, and @puregoldph on TikTok for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.