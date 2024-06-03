Kia Sonet small SUV arrives, is ready for pre-orders

1 of 2

KIA PHILIPPINES announced the arrival of the first batch of its newest nameplate, the Kia Sonet. “Initial stocks of the small SUV are already in the country ahead of its official introduction this June,” said the company in a release.

The firm said it is “strategically expanding” its portfolio, following the launch of the new Kia Seltos in November last year, “demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing a diverse range of high-quality vehicles to the Philippine market.”

The Sonet bears an indicative price that starts at P770,000, and is now available for pre-ordering and reservations at any of Kia Philippines’ 40 dealerships nationwide.

“The Kia Sonet is one of the most popular models in Kia’s global lineup, and it promises to fulfill the needs of young individuals and families with its crossover credentials and rich feature set,” declared Kia Philippines Chief Operating Officer Brian Buendia.

