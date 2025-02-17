Electrifying addition

1 of 7

With the Sorento Turbo Hybrid, Kia PHL electrifies a midsize SUV price point

By Dylan Afuang

KIA PHILIPPINES recently introduced to the market the Sorento Turbo Hybrid that carries styling and technology upgrades and, more importantly, a gasoline-electric hybrid (HEV) powertrain the car maker gave to its mid-size SUV.

“From efficient ICE models, to innovative hybrids, and electrified vehicles, the Kia movement highlights the brand’s commitment to providing a Kia vehicle suitable for each Filipino,” Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of Kia Philippines’ parent company ACMobility, announced during the Sorento Hybrid’s public launch in Makati City.

Last year, the local Kia arm brought in the Sonet subcompact crossover, the EV9 battery-electric SUV, and the Carnival Hybrid multi-purpose vehicle.

At launch, the new Sorento is available in three variants: 1.6 EX Turbo Hybrid 4×2 (P2.188 million), 1.6 EX+ Turbo Hybrid 4×2 (P2.588 million), and 1.6 SX Turbo Hybrid AWD (P2.888 million). Ditching the diesel engine that this Sorento iteration had from its first local launch in 2021, the updated model now features hybrid power as standard across the range.

This HEV uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, which accepts 91-octane gasoline, assisted by a single electric motor that draws power from a 1.49-kWh battery. Total system output is rated at 232hp and 367Nm of torque, delivered to the front and to all wheels in the 4×2 and AWD models, respectively, via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Philippines claimed that the SUV musters an urban fuel consumption rate of 23kpl, and that it’s exempted from the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or number-coding scheme, a privilege granted to EVs and HEVs.

The Sorento Hybrid’s Smart Regeneration feature facilitates effective battery charge by automatically modifying the intensity of regenerative braking, depending on variables like running speed, road slope, and distance from the car ahead.

Exclusive to the Sorento SX AWD are Sand, Mud, and Snow terrain modes, which calibrate the traction across all four wheels when the crossover is taken off road.

All Sorento variants offer three-row seating for seven, but only the EX+ 4×2 and SX AWD models come with perforated white leather upholstery and front seats with cooling and power adjustment. Middle-row passengers here can also move the front passenger seat forward via buttons on the seat. Devices can be charged with USB-C ports attached on the front seats.

A panoramic sunroof, ambient sound options, and customizable mood lighting enhance the riding experience in the Sorento SX. Standard on all Sorento cars is a maximum cargo capacity of 2,139 liters, and buttons on the cargo area that prompt the middle seats to fold down. The power tailgate, unique to the SX, has a proximity function for added convenience.

Front passengers face a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that’s connected to a similarly sized instrument cluster. Another touchscreen provides access to climate, multimedia, and navigation functions. The console below holds USB-C charging ports and a wireless charger.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but the range-topping model features a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Aside from the standard six air bags, the Sorento EX+ and SX variants are equipped with Kia’s DriveWise advanced-driver assist systems. The AWD version has E-VMC or Electrification-Vehicle Motion Control that uses the electric motor and electronics to keep the vehicle steady during cornering and evasive emergency maneuvers.

In addition to the standard, five-year vehicle warranty, there’s an eight-year warranty for the hybrid system’s battery. Kia’s nationwide network of 40 dealerships assure after-sales support.