Lexus Electrified Sport Concept makes appearance in Manila

LEXUS in the Philippines marks its 16th year by bringing in the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept, to be displayed for a limited time. Following a stint at the Lexus Manila showroom last weekend, the futuristic battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be exhibited at Lexus Mitsukoshi from Jan. 24 to 26. “Customers can expect a future-focused event that is all about BEV innovations and crafted experiences,” said Lexus Philippines in a release. “Luxury, power, innovative design and sustainability. These are words that are synonymous with the Lexus brand. The evolution continues through the pillars of bold design, Lexus Driving Signature, electrification, and intuitive technology — and the result of which is the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept.”

This electric coupe was among 16 BEVs revealed by then Toyota Motor Corp. President (and still master driver) Akio Toyoda in December 2021. During the presentation, he outlined the company’s far-reaching strategy to achieve carbon neutrality.

Lexus maintained that the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept “pushes the boundaries into supercar territory,” calling to mind the limited-production supercar LFA. The new concept car is said to continue the spirit of the iconic model well into the age of electrification.

With the “essential bold proportions and low ride height of a sports car, the concept symbolizes Lexus’ sharp focus on the future,” continued Lexus Philippines, and the vehicle is envisioned to showcase the unique driving performance of a Lexus and eventually become a model that represents the future of the brand. Lexus aims “to create a truly high-performance BEV that will shake up the high-performance vehicle segment, much like the LFA supercar did when it made its world debut in 2010.”

This BEV concept car made its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and then appeared at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Among the brand’s array of local offerings is the Lexus RZ 450e — the first Lexus EV to be developed from the ground up, and as such, “goes further than any other model to realize the exciting potential of the Lexus Electrified philosophy.”