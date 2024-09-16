ACMOBILITY, the master franchisor of Bosch Car Service (BCS) in the Philippines, recently announced the grand opening of its flagship service center in the country. Located in Bacoor, Cavite, the facility marks the beginning of BCS’s expansion plans in the Philippines. It targets an initial 20 branches within the first year of its operations and a total of 84 branches by 2030.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class service with a five-star experience,” said BCS Philippines General Manager Geronimo Campilan. “Focusing on innovation, genuine parts, and sustainability, we strive to exceed customer expectations by making top-tier service both accessible and affordable for all, while expanding our reach to deliver exceptional support nationwide.”

Just a 15-minute drive from key exits of Cavitex Coastal Toll, MCX Daang-Hari, and other major routes, Bosch Car Service Bacoor “offers easy access for customers from various parts of Cavite and nearby cities. The service center also features ample parking space and is close to malls, major establishments, and ACMobility car dealerships.”

Rising on a 1,145-sq.m. lot, it features seven dedicated work bays with vehicle lifters capable of handling up to four tons, ensuring efficient service delivery. The workshop is equipped with advanced tools, including a 3D-computerized laser wheel alignment machine, tire changer, computerized wheel balancer, and Bosch diagnostic equipment. BSC Philippines said it “provides comprehensive bumper-to-bumper services, including advanced diagnostics, preventive maintenance for gasoline and diesel engines, suspension and steering repairs, climate control, engine cooling, transmission services, tire services, and Bosch accessories upgrades.” Customers will also get free one-year 24/7 roadside assistance after availing of any PMS care packages or services worth P3,000 and up, extended warranty packages for vehicles up to 10 years old, and the use of genuine Bosch parts.

BCS aims to become the leading independent automotive workshop by integrating NEV (new energy vehicle) services and expanding into Visayas and Mindanao by 2029. The recent opening of Bosch Car Service Bacoor is the first milestone in this plan, showcasing BCS’s “commitment to excellence and top-tier service,” backed by its partnership with ACMobility.

“Opening the Bacoor flagship center is more than just an expansion — it’s a reaffirmation of our long-standing collaboration with Bosch. We are committed to growing this partnership, ensuring that Filipino motorists receive unparalleled service backed by Bosch’s legacy of innovation and quality. As we continue to broaden our reach, our focus remains on delivering excellence across all levels of the Filipinos’ mobility experience,” maintained ACMobility Head of Auto Retail and Distribution Antonio “Toti” Zara III.

Bosch Car Service Bacoor is located at #4562 Bacoor Blvd., Brgy. Bayanan, Bacoor, Cavite, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.