INDEPENDENT FUEL COMPANY Seaoil recently opened its 750th station. The facility, located at C5 corner Atis Ugong in Valle Verde 1, Pasig City, is expected to be joined by “100 more stations” before the end of year — bringing Seaoil’s network to 850 stations.

Apart from expanding its retail network, Seaoil is also growing its car maintenance service arm, LubeServ. Three new sites were opened in Zabarte, Caloocan; Bancal, Carmona; and Telabastagan, Pampanga. At least seven more are expected to be operational in Luzon this year.

Meanwhile, with the launch of the second run of its “Alagang Seaoil” campaign, the company is looking to improve its products and services — offering better convenience and value for money. “This also includes making Seaoil’s quality products and exclusive offers accessible to more Filipino motorists nationwide through retail expansion,” it said in a release.

Last year, the company revamped its loyalty program, Seaoil VIP, as a mobile application so customers can easily access exclusive promotions and offers. More points can be earned from Seaoil VIP, which customers can convert to cash. The new loyalty program has three versions to cater to different segments: VIP Rides for TNVS riders, VIP Biz for business accounts, and VIP for regular motorists.

PriceLocq, which was introduced in 2020 as a fuel-hedging app, has expanded its features to accommodate other mobility services. Now available in over 350 Seaoil stations nationwide, PriceLocq launched its own payment feature called LocqPay wallet, which allows customers to enjoy regular discounts and earn Seaoil VIP points with every transaction. Users can also now top-up their RFID load for their AutoSweep or EasyTrip accounts, and book car care services through LubeServ or LubeServ on Wheels through PriceLocq.

Seaoil now also offers Seagas, an LPG product line that is the company’s first foray into the LPG market as it “marks its shift toward providing cleaner fuel to its consumers.” An initial 11-kg cylinder product is being sold at 14 stations around Metro Manila.

“Tugon sa Gutom” addresses food insecurity issues in communities through the establishment of family farms. Since its launch in 2020, the program has helped 1,328 families nationwide and will be rolled out to communities in Batangas, Cebu, and Zamboanga by the end of 2023.

Through the “Alagang Seaoil 2.0” campaign, still promoted by award-winning actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Anne Curtis, the firm reiterates its commitment to treat customers from all walks of life with equal care when they gas up. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done in fueling Filipinos to a brighter tomorrow. We’re not yet done and our customers can look forward to more initiatives in the years to come. We will continue to deliver Alagang Seaoil through our CSR efforts and continuous innovations in our products and services that bring value to Filipinos’ day-to-day living,” said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu.