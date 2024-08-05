THE MG (Morris Garages) brand marks 100 years since its famous octagon logo was registered as a trademark, and MG Philippines is capitalizing on this milestone with offers for customers.

From July 22 to Dec. 31, 2024, MG customers can get up to 15% discount on parts and labor, and stand a chance to win an MG3 Hybrid+ and other prizes. Preventive maintenance schedule (PMS) work, prepaid PMS, general job repairs, and body repair services worth a minimum of P2,000 (net of discounts) per visit are entitled to a free 36-point safety checkup, up to 15% discount on parts and up to 10% discount on labor, and earn for the customer one raffle coupon per service transaction.

People who purchase any of the participating MG vehicles during the program period will receive two raffle coupons. Participants must fill out the registration form after scanning the QR code located at the dealer’s transaction area to earn their raffle entry.

“Year 2024 has been a landmark year for the iconic British brand in the Philippines,” said SAIC Motor Philippines, Inc. in a release. The company made its foray into the hatchback segment with the MG3, and introduced the MG ONE, Cyberster, G50 Plus, and more.

Monthly winners can still join the subsequent draws and the grand raffle. Losing entries from the monthly draws will be included in the succeeding draws, giving participants multiple chances to win. Said MG Philippines President Felix Jiang, “MG has been a part of automotive innovation for 100 years, providing quality vehicles and exceptional service. Our commitment to excellence continues as we celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more years of serving our customers.”

For more info, visit www.mgmotor.ph or any MG dealership.

Here is the raffle schedule, along with the prizes.