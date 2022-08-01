KIA ORTIGAS — the 41st facility of the South Korean auto marque in the country — was opened to the public last July 15.

The strategically located dealership showcases the new corporate identity, and marks another step forward for the company, which targets 50 dealerships and appointments by the end of the year.

“We aim to make Kia Ortigas a destination point for everything that Kia Philippines has to offer,” said Kia Ortigas General Manager Louie Lee. “We want to be here to take care of Kia customers. We want them to experience our brand of customer service: Delivered by the best people, with a passion to serve.”

Until Aug. 31, Kia Ortigas offers a 10% discount on parts.

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence that the owners of Kia Ortigas have given us,” joined Kia Philippines President Manny Aligada. “We believe that they will be a significant player in the entire dealer network to make Kia among the major drivers in the local automotive industry.”

Among those present during the inauguration of the facility was Cainta Mayor, Attorney Elenita Nieto. Two units of the best-selling Kia Stonic were also turned over to their new owners during a formal ceremony that day.

Kia Ortigas is located in Celilu Compound, Km 17 Ortigas Avenue Extension, Santo Domingo, Cainta, 1900 Rizal. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact Kia Ortigas at (02) 8639-4854 or (+63) (950) 936-9089 or email kiaortigasext@gmail.com; visit www.kia.com; and follow the Kia Philippines Facebook page and Instagram account.