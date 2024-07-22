Building electric dreams in Davao

1 of 4

BYD Philippines says it corners 68% of country’s EV market, opens first dealership in Mindanao

By Dylan Afuang

BYD DAVAO has established itself in a location where clientele are seen to be “ready” for electric vehicles, which many car makers and motorists foresee as the future of mobility. Coinciding with BYD Cars Philippines’ new presence in the region is its recent “cornering of 68% of the local EV market,” according to company officials.

Weeks ago, local and national journalists, and content creators witnessed the introduction of the ACMobility-led company’s first dealership in Mindanao. Located on Kilometer 5, JP Laurel Avenue in Davao City — seen as the area’s “automotive row” given the many dealerships from various brands situated along this road — it has been operating quietly since June.

“We know that EVs are our future, that’s why we invested in (setting up) BYD Davao,” Image Davao Mobility Corp. President and Director Walter Alvarez told “Velocity” on the sidelines of the dealership’s grand opening. BYD Cars’ dealer partner here is Mr. Alvarez’s enterprise, which also manages dealerships of other auto brands.

“Based on the performance of BYD Davao, from what we’ve seen so far, people in Davao have warmly received the brand,” ACMobility Corporate Communications Manager Mikko David announced to the media during the event.

Occupying the majority of the space in BYD Davao is a six-car showroom, along with a customer lounge. Around the vehicle display, customers and agents can meet in a negotiation room, and visitors can learn about the Chinese auto brand and its technologies through an experience wall. A space in which customers can receive their BYD cars features a charger. Behind the showroom is the service area that features four vehicle bays.

The showroom is open from Monday to Wednesday with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The business can be contacted through phone (0927-327-0559), or through its Facebook (BYDDavao) or Instagram (byd.davao) pages.

With regard to EV sales in the Philippines, Mr. David claimed that the industry sells around 200 EVs monthly — 68% accounted for by BYD Cars Philippines. As of May 2024, he boasted that topping the sales tally were the brand’s Atto 3 compact crossover, followed by the Dolphin subcompact hatchback, and then the Tang luxury crossover.

Mr. David also revealed to the attending media from Metro Manila that the company eyes to open outlets in Cagayan de Oro and General Santos soon.

Returning to the Davao City outlet, Mr. David continued, “With support from Davao Light and Power Company, (the region) is ready to move into the EV space.”

Davao Light, a power distributor under AboitizPower that serves Davao and Panabo City, and a number of Davao del Norte towns, received two units of the BYD ETP3 electric van for its fleet last year. Davao Light Chief Operations Officer Rodger S. Velasco, who also attended the BYD Davao introduction, reiterated, “This is well-aligned also with our AboitizPower distribution massive transformative purpose and that is to empower the evolution of our cities, and one of which is the adoption of electric vehicles — one vehicle at a time.”

Outside the JP Laurel Ave. dealership, BYD drivers in Davao City can have their vehicles charged at SM Lanang Premier and Ayala Malls Abreeza.