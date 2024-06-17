Expanding universe

1 of 11

SAIC Motor PHL fields ‘segment-first’ MG3 hybrid hatch and new MG G50 Plus MPV

By Dylan Afuang

WIDELY CONSIDERED to be strong-selling vehicle classes here are the subcompact and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segments. Local MG distributor SAIC Motor Philippines recently fielded the MG 3 and G50 Plus in these two sectors, respectively.

The 3 subcompact hatchback banners a “first-in-class” hybrid-electric power (in addition to an entry-level internal combustion engine) iteration, while the G50 Plus MPV is intended for families with its seven- or eight-seater cabin configurations.

“These are game-changers in their respective segments,” SAIC Motor Philippines Marketing Director Dax Avenido boasted during the vehicles’ media introduction and market launch in Makati City.

“The MG 3 is the first in its segment to feature a hybrid engine,” Product and Logistics Manager Glenn Tacardon continued, adding that it is “designed for first-time car buyers, blending advanced features and top-notch performance at unbeatable prices.”

As for the MG G50 Plus, Mr. Tacardon highlighted that the vehicle “delivers excellent value, exceptional performance, and everyday flexibility to meet the diverse needs of modern families and businesses.”

The 3 range starts with the Standard MT (P678,888), then goes up to Comfort CVT (P828,888), Luxury CVT (P898,888), all the way to the range-topping Hybrid+ model (P1,088,888).

The G50 Plus guises come in entry-level Standard MT (P1,048,888), Comfort (P1,188,888), and top-of-the-line Lux (P1,288,888).

With regard to the 3’s highlight powertrain, it’s a 1.5-liter non-turbo gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. It gets a three-speed hybrid transmission that spins the front wheels. The total system output is 187hp.

Moving down the range, the hatchback uses a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline mill that makes 118hp and 150Nm of torque and, depending on the variant, is mated to either a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission.

Standard equipment across the range is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and for the rest, bar the base variant, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Exclusive to the 3 Luxury and Hybrid are rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree-view camera, lane departure alert, lane watch, lane-keep assist, and a pre-collision system.

To accommodate eight or seven passengers, the G50 Plus Standard and Comfort variants’ second row comes as a sliding bench that seats three abreast, while the Lux comes with a pair of captain chairs for two. In whichever trim level, the MPV’s third row seats three.

From Standard to Lux models, they all utilize the same 1.5-liter turbo engine, which courses 179hp and 285Nm of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed manual in the base model and a seven-speed dual clutch automatic in the mid- and top-spec.

All models, apart from the base one, come with an Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible infotainment system. This system is paired with four speakers in the Standard and Comfort models, and six with Lux. Another feature unique to the G50 Plus Lux is leather-upholstered seats.

For safety, the upper two models come with a reverse camera and the base model with sensors. Standard safety equipment includes cruise control, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring system, and stability control.

All local MG cars now come with five-year warranty, sixth-month free periodic maintenance service (PMS), and three years of free roadside assistance. On top of these, the G50 Plus offers three-year free PMS, six-year engine warranty, and five annual free safety inspections.