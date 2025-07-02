OVER 100 owners of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participated in a session organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) which could make them eligible to become suppliers to Jollibee Foods Corp.

“This program is not just about upskilling our MSMEs. It’s about enabling livelihood,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in a statement on Wednesday.

“By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and network to become part of established value chains like Jollibee’s, we help them create sustainable income,” she added.

A total of 106 entrepreneurs participated in the session at the Jollibee Plaza in Ortigas Center on Wednesday, in a program organized by the DTI, Jollibee Foods Corp., and the Jollibee Group Foundation.

The MSMEs were given mentoring sessions by Jollibee Group executives on how MSMEs and smallholder farmers can join the Jollibee supply chain.

The program, which initially covered businesses in the agriculture and food sectors, now includes MSMEs from the construction and packaging industries.

“The DTI will actively work with Jollibee in tracking the progress of our MSME participants,” according to Trade Undersecretary for Regional Operations Blesila Lantayona.

“We want to see real outcomes, expanded markets, increased sales, streamlined operations, and even future partnerships with companies like Jollibee,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile