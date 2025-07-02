By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS companies urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to veto the Konektadong Pinoy bill, objecting to cybersecurity risks and the removal of Congressional oversight called for by the legislation.

“It is now up for review by Malacañang… since this is not an appropriations tax measure or revenue bill, the President cannot choose and pick any provisions to veto. It must be vetoed entirely and must be returned,” Globe Telecom Vice-President and Head of Legal Policy Ariel Tubayan said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday.

Last month, Malacañang said that Mr. Marcos will be reviewing the bill, which is a priority measure for the administration.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has said that it is confident that the bill will be signed into law.

The Senate and House of Representatives ratified on June 9 the bicameral conference committee report of Konektadong Pinoy.

The current version of the measure contained provisions that pose a threat to the industry, Mr. Tubayan said, citing the two-year grace period given to data transmission companies to ensure their systems are secure.

“That is very dangerous… threat actors can embed malware and other malicious software into the system,” he said.

The bill, which aims to increase internet access by relaxing regulations and allowing more entrants into the data transmission industry, has been opposed by telecommunications companies.

The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) has cited the weakening of regulatory oversight, the threat to national security and the removal of the rigorous approvals process undergone by the incumbents.

The bill seeks to raise competition in data transmission network, while encouraging investment n digital infrastructure to support reliable and affordable data services.

Smart Communications, Inc. Head of Regulatory Affairs and PCTO Vice-President Roy D. Ibay said another “dangerous” provision exempts satellite operators from review.

“There is a provision there that exempts them from getting any permission or authorization… And this is actually scary,” Mr. Ibay said.

The bill waives the legislative franchise requirement for operators of international gateway facilities, cable landing stations, and satellite service providers.

The bicameral version of Konektadong Pinoy also calls for the use of radio frequency spectrum to be optimized, and for underutilized and unutilized spectrum to be reallocated.

“Let us keep the playing field level, apply the same rules as you would to the incumbent players. We had to go through a rigid selection process and satisfy regulatory audits,” DITO Telecommunity Chief Executive Officer Ernesto R. Alberto told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing Tuesday.

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has said that the measure will promote competition and will result in better services.

“The PCC believes that incorporating competition principles into the digital connectivity framework is essential to improving telecommunications services,” it said in a statement onTuesday.

The measure will streamline the approval process for telecommunications providers, while also promoting open access and easing barriers to entry, PCC Chairperson Michael G. Aguinaldo said.

“The bill also reinforces the state’s commitment to data inclusivity and consumer welfare by encouraging a more dynamic and responsive telecommunications market,” the PCC said.

The Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines said in a statement that Konektadong Pinoy’s simplified regulatory regime will attract foreign investors to digital infrastructure.