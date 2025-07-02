THE RISE of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and the Internet of Things will require information technology (IT) departments to overhaul their network technology, Cisco Philippines said.

“As AI assistants, agents, and data-driven workloads reshape how work gets done, they’re creating faster, more dynamic, more latency sensitive, and more complex network traffic,” Cisco said in a statement.

About 93% of IT officials expect improved infrastructure to drive revenue, while 97% expect meaningful cost savings when using smarter, more secure, and adaptive networks, Cisco added.

It also noted that 98% of those surveyed recognize the importance of secure networking to their operations and growth, while 97% believe an improved network will enhance their cybersecurity posture.

Cisco found that 82% have experienced major outages due to cyberattacks, congestion, and misconfigurations.

“(Around) 45%… say a modernized network’s greatest impact on revenue will come from deploying AI tools that automate and tailor customer journeys — enabling faster, more personalized experiences that can strengthen loyalty and drive growth,” Cisco added.

However, 65% of IT officials said their data centers are inadequate for AI demands, while 92% plan to expand capacity — whether on-premise, in-cloud, or both.

Some 99% consider autonomous, AI-powered networks to be essential to future growth, Cisco said.

“As businesses in the Philippines and around the world harness the power of AI, the network is the critical backbone that makes it all possible,” Zaza Soriano-Nicart, managing director at Cisco Philippines, said.

“To meet the needs of tomorrow’s businesses and protect against evolving threats, today’s networks must be faster, smarter, and more resilient,” she added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz