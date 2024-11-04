Stage is set for 500K auto sales target

By Dylan Afuang

IT’S SAFE to say that the recent 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) will drive local auto sales upward — likely all the way to the projected target of 500,000 units sold by 2024 or the succeeding year.

Vehicle sales reached 344,307 units last September, a joint report by the bi-annual PIMS organizer the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed. This represents a month-on-month increase of 1.0%, the two groups said in a release. The statement also quoted CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez thus, “The increase can be attributed to new stock arrivals and improved promotions from the brands.”

Indeed, the 17 participating marques promoted and launched new offerings once more at the PIMS, held at the World Trade Center Manila from Oct. 24 to 27, and with the theme, “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.”

“The target of 500,000 units was first expressed 10 years ago,” Atty. Gutierrez was quoted previously. “We’re confident that we’ll hit that, if not this year, then the next.”

At the 9th PIMS, “Velocity” witnessed the arrival of the following vehicles — conventionally powered (ICE) and electrified (EVs) — that could contribute to the half-million sales mark.

MG

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. (SAIC) Motor Philippines (SMP) saw a seven-percent average monthly sales growth from January to September 2024, SMP President Felix Jiang announced at the PIMS.

While SMP has yet to officially introduce it to the local market, it held a preview of the HS PHEV. Being a plug-in hybrid, the crossover is powered by both ICE and electric power. Using electric power alone, the HS PHEV promises a range of 100km. The vehicle’s ICE and EV range combined is rated at 1,065km.

CHANGAN

Inchcape-led Changan Auto Philippines staged a preview for the brand’s Hunter, which is plugged as the world’s first “Range-Extended Electric Vehicle” (or REEV) pickup truck. It’s slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2025 with a price falling under P2 million, Changan Auto Philippines Head of Sales and Network Development Jun Cajayon announced.

The Hunter REEV’s turbocharged engine generates charge for the 31.18-kWh battery, which is then linked to two electric motors. Depending solely on electric power, the Hunter can travel 180km and 1,031km when assisted by the range extending engine.

KIA

ACMobility-led Kia Philippines launched the South Korean car maker’s EV9 electric SUV. Aside from holding international acclaim — such as the 2024 World Car of the Year award — the EV9 boasts a six-seater cabin, Meridian sound system, and 512km of range with its dual-motor setup. In GT-Line AWD spec, the SUV retails for P5.888 million.

“We aim to empower individuals and families to embrace an EV-powered lifestyle,” ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala stated during the EV9’s public unveiling at the PIMS.

DAEWOO

Columbian Manufacturing Corp. (CMANC) is a local coachbuilder that specializes in public transport vehicles including South Korean Daewoo-branded buses. The company operates its assembly plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

CMANC presented its Daewoo BS106 bus and customizable Smartbody intended for commercial applications. The company also offers a modern take on the Philippine jeepney, featuring a cabin with forward-facing seats or sideways-facing benches and air-conditioning.

HONDA

The stage of Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) represented the company’s goal of offering safe, sporty, and sustainable vehicles, HCPI President Rie Miyake underscored in her message.

But HCPI emphasized the beginning of its electrification offensive — as represented by the brand’s newly introduced EM1 e: electric scooter (P155,400) and hybrid-electric models in the Civic RS e:HEV (P1.99 million) and CR-V (P2.59 million).

FOTON

Representing the China-headquartered vehicle brand, Foton Motor Philippines, Inc. (FMPI) also operates an ISO-compliant manufacturing facility in the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga. FMPI General Manager Levy S. Santos led the preview of what he described as Foton’s “fully electric and hybrid models that span a wide range of automotive segments.”

These vehicles are the Traveller Sierra EV and Wonder pickup truck. The Traveller is touted to be the first-ever battery electric passenger van in the Philippines, while the Wonder features a gasoline engine and a payload capacity of up to 900kg.

MAZDA

“Each time you get into one of our cars, it tells our story,” Mazda Philippines President Steven Tan stated. With the company’s AutoExe program, and MX-30 R-EV plug-in hybrid (which, Mr. Tan said to “Velocity,” is meant “to showcase an EV with a rotary range extender”), Mazda’s focus on driver-oriented vehicles and exploration of carbon-neutral propulsion is evident.

With the company’s AutoExe customization program, Mazda customers can now purchase from Mazda Philippines dealerships cosmetic and performance upgrades for their vehicles. The MX-30 R-EV — previewed only at the PIMS — is powered by an single-rotor ICE engine that generates charge for an lithium-ion battery.

NISSAN

Celebrating 55 years in the Philippine market, the Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) lineup “reflects (its) dedication to diverse customers,” NPI President Yasuhisa Masuda expressed during the show.

NPI staged a preview of its Magnite subcompact crossover that could represent the brand’s most affordable model and X-Trail SUV that’s powered by Nissan’s signature hybrid-electric E-Power drivetrain, and opened the order books for the Z Nismo sports car (P4.688 million).