One for the road

Style- and tech-rich MG One heats up crossover competition

By Dylan Afuang

HERE’S THE ONE — perhaps named after MG’s centennial this year — the brand’s latest compact crossover that local distributor SAIC Motor Philippines boasted as delivering advanced technologies and a sharp look.

Previewed locally late last year alongside the battery electric Cyberster, the One was recently launched — packing turbocharged internal combustion power and taking its place above MG’s best-selling subcompact crossover, the ZS.

The model comes in Std (P1,298,888) and Lux (P1,458,888) variants. For a limited time, SAIC offers the model at discounted prices of P1,223,888 for the Std and P1,390,888 for the Lux.

“This stylish vehicle boasts a wide range of features that suits the needs of young, on-the-go first-time car buyers or maybe second-car owners,” SAIC Motor Philippines Marketing Director Dax Avenido stated during the One’s public launch at the Glorietta mall in Makati City. Weeks ago, the company staged marketing activities for the One and the model’s stablemates here.

Its size makes it one of the larger crossovers in its class, with a 4,581-mm length, 1,871-mm width, 1,617-mm height, and wheelbase of 2,670mm.

The One adopts the new Dual Front Face style first seen in the GT sedan. Complementing this are a tall, sloping hood, a sinewy-patterned big grille known as the Energized Alpha Grille, and angular LED headlights that are paired with three-bar LED daytime running lights.

Contrasting black roofs distinguish the Lux variant. The car rides on 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED Delta Glow taillights. A Twin Aero rear spoiler and bumper with an integrated diffuser make the rear end look sharp.

A 30-inch wraparound screen faces the driver inside the One Lux. This sizable screen consists of what MG describes as a 5.4-inch “touch switch screen” and 12.3-inch Driver Information Center, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The wealth of tech continues to the electronic shift lever, smart key system, push-button start/stop, fabric or “leather-style seats” with power adjustment, wireless device charger, electric seats, dual zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, the One is fitted with tire pressure monitors, an electronic stability program with hill hold control, ABS with EBD, four SRS air bags on the One Std (six on the Lux), rear cross traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera.

Active safety features are exclusive to the Lux, such as Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, and Automatic High Beam.

Supporting all of these is the SAIC Motor Intelligent Global Architecture or SIGMA platform, which features independent suspension on all four corners.

“It’s a concept where space-saving construction is applied,” SAIC Motor Philippines Product and Logistics Manager Glenn Tacardon detailed the SIGMA platform to “Velocity” on the sidelines of the One’s launch. He added, “It’s also forward-thinking for new vehicles that MG is adapting; to have them globally applicable.”

Moving the One is a turbocharged 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that’s mated to a CVT and drives the front wheels. Engine output is rated at 170hp and 275Nm of torque, and these result in the vehicle’s zero-to-100kph time of 8.8 seconds.

Color options for the stylish crossover include Moon White, Iron Oxide, Meteorite Black, Extreme Speed Red, Fizzy Orange, and Brighton Blue, with the Lux matching these with the aforementioned black roof.

The One comes standard with a five-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance.