King of the hill

Land Rover PHL marks a milestone 700 units of the Defender sold

By Dylan Afuang

THE VIEW out the windshield was all just blue sky and blazing sun, as the vehicle met a three-foot mound of soil at an angle. Two rear wheels were planted on one side of the dirt; on the other, the front right wheel dangled above it. We gently applied throttle, and the view changed from blue to brown as the car’s front end met terra firma again. The SUV had tackled the mound.

This was the Land Rover Defender Experience, staged by Jaguar and Land Rover local distributor ICATS British Motors, Inc., that flexed to the media and the brand’s customers the go-anywhere abilities of the 75-year-old truck name that began life as a military vehicle. The event, staged late last year, also celebrated the premium SUV’s 700-unit sales in the country since its 2020 launch.

Through a makeshift off-road course composed of mud and gravel, mounds, a hill, and ruts the size of hatchbacks, the Defender 90 and 110 upheld their off-road reverence. The new Defender 110 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was also displayed for prospective owners.

Stopping us from launching a P5-million to P6-million British SUV to orbit or toppling it upside down was the wealth of onboard gadgets allowing Defender drivers to do and see more when tackling perilous terrain.

That, and the hack given by the off-road driving instructors — one of whom was IC Land Automotive, Inc. Philippines Vice-President Chris Ward. “Grace, not pace,” they advised; we only needed to apply gentle application on the vehicles’ pedals and steering.

The first challenge highlighted the foundations of the Defender’s credentials — air suspension that raises the already towering ground clearance brought by clever chassis geometry, advanced four-wheel drive, and wheels pushed to the corners of the vehicle to enable superior clearance and departure angles.

Driving the Defender 110 over ruts flexed its axles’ ability to twist and articulate to degrees that few off-roaders can. It made short work of driving tilted on 25-degree side slopes made of gravel. The SUV’s traction control and air suspension coordinated to overcome any obstacle and just needed light accelerator presses to go forward.

When it was time to drive over logs as wide as the vehicle’s tires cross a patch of mud, the surround-view camera and its guide markers let the driver see what was ahead.

In contrast, three-door Defender 90’s regular coil spring setup could feel like a downgrade versus the air suspension, but its chassis allows for plenty of wheel articulation as it tiptoed across that mound.

Standard on both Defender body styles are that surround-view camera and hill-descent control system, which keeps the vehicles’ speed in check as they drive down, say, a 15-foot hill with a 50-degree slope.

Back at the air-conditioned event’s tent, where camping needs were displayed next to the Defender PHEV, we watched the SUVs take the ruts and slopes in stride. From here, it was easy to see why the 75-year-old SUV name is highly regarded for its premium allure and superior ruggedness.