Something old, something new

Defender solidifies capabilities; Jaguar rebrand elaborated on

By Dylan Afuang

THE BRITISH auto group’s past and future — specifically, the Defender’s renowned abilities in off-roading, and Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) business aspirations — were made clear during the recent “Defender: Gratitude in Action” day trip.

Staged by IC Land Automotive, Inc., the Philippine distributor of JLR vehicles, a journey through the shallow rivers and muddy trails of Mount Pinatubo in Pampanga and around Tarlac also made a stop at the shelter of animal welfare group Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF).

Locally available versions of the latest Defender — launched worldwide in 2019 to succeed the Land Rover Series trucks (whose production began in 1948 as a military vehicle) — were used in the trip. These were the Defender 90 (three-door); 110 (five-door, five-seater); and the 130 (five-door, eight-seater).

When asked about the event’s agenda, IC Land Automotive Vice-President Chris Ward said that the company wanted to connect the off-roading abilities of what has become a luxury SUV nameplate with the purposes which the vehicle once served.

“The Defender (has) been so adaptable for so many markets around the world,” Mr. Ward told the members of the media who joined the event, adding, “It has a presence in the humanitarian area and conservation, and this is one of the core values (which we’ve linked the vehicle to).

Poised as the most capable of its ilk, the newest Defender models feature air suspension that raises their already-towering ground clearance, surround-view camera that enables the driver to see what lies ahead, and hill-descent control systems. Mated to a selection of strong diesel or gasoline engines are four-wheel-drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ward elaborated on Jaguar’s rebranding strategy that it dubbed as “Copy Nothing.” By late 2025, Jaguar aims to offer only battery electric vehicles (BEV) featuring design themes shown by the Type 00 Concept car. With the shift, the auto marque eyes to target younger clientele, according to JLR Managing Director Rawdon Glover, as quoted by international media recently.

For his part, the brand’s local leadership described Jaguar’s plans in rebranding: “Where should it be going? How can we reposition and reimagine it to where it wants it to compete?”

Jaguar also intends to target higher-luxury auto marques that originated from the United Kingdom, and foresees 5% to 10% of its remaining customers to welcome its transformation as a BEV brand, Mr. Ward added.

Despite the slated 2025 introduction of the first BEV from partner Range Rover, Land Rover will remain as a traditional, off-road SUV make, responded Mr. Ward to a question from “Velocity.” By 2026, the local JLR outfit will implement in its outlets Jaguar’s new corporate identity that includes a new logo and showroom design, the company VP clarified.

Befitting their upscale positioning and prevailing local prices from P6 million to P13 million, depending on body style, the Defender models treat their occupants to LED exterior lights, Pivi Pro infotainment systems, and power-adjustable seats. Certain variants even come with configurable mood lighting and Meridian audio systems.

Located in Barangay Cubcub, Capas, Tarlac, AKF is a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 with the purpose of rescuing, rehoming, and rehabilitating abandoned, abused, or unhealthy cats and dogs. The NGO is also advocating against the dog meat trade in the Philippines.

More information about the AKF is available at akfrescues.org. For more information or to inquire about Land Rover or Range Rover vehicles, the public can visit landrover.ph.