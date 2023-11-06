Lotus Cars Manila is now Eletre-fied

1 of 4

The 900hp Lotus Eletre R speeds into the local market via the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit

By Dylan Afuang

THE ELETRE — an EV that heralds the Lotus brand’s entry into electrification, and is its first product to feature four doors — was introduced to the market at the 2023 Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) recently staged in Pasay City.

Lotus Cars Manila, a subsidiary of the Autohub Group, is initially offering the top-of-the-line Eletre R specification at P9.999 million for a limited time, and once that’s passed, the model will be pegged at P10.499 million. Two versions of the EV, the Eletre and Eletre S, could soon follow with prices projected to fall well below the range-topping model.

A 112-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an 800V design power all Eletre models. A healthy powerful 917ps and 985Nm of torque are produced by the system in the Eletre R, enabling the EV to reach 100kph from standstill in a reported 2.95 seconds.

“Lotus is going through this fascinating transformation, going to a global performance brand from just being a sports car brand,” Lotus Group Head of Southeast Asia Pacific Katya Zavialova, who graced the 11th PEVS, said regarding the timing and rationale behind the Eletre’s entry to the local market.

“This is also the right time to future-proof (Lotus), and we saw the opportunity to expand our model range. We (saw) that a two-seater vehicle isn’t right for everybody, but the fantastic driving that Lotus is famous for should be available to everybody,” Ms. Zavialova continued.

Additional features that guarantee an enjoyable drive include dual-chamber air springs, continually changing dampers, and multi-link suspension, which is present in both the front and back.

The Eletre has 412-mm front disc brakes and 397-mm rear disc brakes because it can accelerate very powerfully. Six-piston calipers are included with the front set, while a sliding caliper is included with the rear set. Pirelli P Zero tires are also installed on all four wheels.

Recharging can be done using a 22-kW AC Wallbox, which will take approximately 5.8 hours to fully power the SUV. If buyers choose the 350-kW DC charger, it will take just 20 minutes to recharge the Eletre from 10% to 80%. The Eletre and Eletre S have a range of up to 600km, while the Eletre R musters a range of 490km.

Moving inside, a 15.1-inch touchscreen that’s only 10-mm thick displays over 16 million colors, owing to the Unreal Engine technology (derived from 3D animation and gaming) found in the car’s digital cockpit.

In terms of connectivity, the system works with wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and intelligent voice control. The infotainment packs 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and features 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, the front passenger is also given a touchscreen.

As for the driver, he or she receives a 12.6-inch OLED display behind the wheel, in addition to a 29-inch head-up display with partially augmented reality. This enables the system to display important information to the driver without the need to take his or her eyes off the road.

Other significant features found with the Eletre include a 15-speaker KEF 1,380-W sound system or a 23-speaker KEF 2,160-W sound system, panoramic glass roof with 10 different light settings, and special smartphone app that enables owners to remotely control specific vehicle functions.

In addition to a cutting-edge interior and powertrain, the EV is complemented by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities.

The company said that the Eletre is covered by a five-year or 150,000-km general warranty, while the vehicle’s battery comes with an eight-year warranty.