The 2024 Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit scheduled from Oct. 24 to 26

By Dylan Afuang

THE 12TH EDITION of the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) — scheduled from Oct. 24 to 26 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City — will, like its earlier iterations, push for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The exhibition will showcase the latest models from EV makers here, and aims to ramp up EV sales. It also coincides with revised policies for green mobility.

The annual conference is organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP). Co-presenters of the 12th PEVS are auto marques BYD Philippines; Diamond Autogroup EV Corp. (DongFeng); Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc.; Nissan Philippines, Inc.; and VinFast Auto Philippines Corp.

“With the theme, ‘Spark Change, Drive Electric,’ (the summit) aims to inspire individuals, businesses, and policy makers to join the movement for a cleaner and more sustainable future in transportation,” the EVAP underscored in a statement. EVAP President Edmund Araga joined, “This summit is a platform to foster a positive perception and behavior toward electric vehicles.”

In a pre-event press conference held weeks ago, executives of local distributors of the aforementioned auto brands announced that their respective marques will hold model launches at the PEVS 2024.

The EVAP also expressed optimism for local EV sales for the remainder of the year, as the first four months of 2024 saw a decline in the sector. Likewise, the Department of Energy (DoE) is preparing incentives and updating a road map for nationwide EV adoption.

The association claimed that 1,072 EVs had been sold as of the end of April, in contrast to the 2,536 recorded in the first quarter of last year. However, the comparable four-month figure was not available as of press time.

EV sales totaled 10,602 units last year, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), while the Land Transportation Office (LTO) estimated that 6,156 units were registered. Mr. Araga clarified that the EVAP has yet to validate the reported figures.

“This year, sales of EVs are expected to further rise, especially from September to December, which are the peak months for EV sales based on historical data,” the group said.

Director at the DoE Energy Utilization Management Bureau Patrick Aquino said in the press conference that the agency is poised to issue an updated Philippine Comprehensive Roadmap on the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) later this month.

According to Mr. Aquino, the CREVI’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) draft would be released in the fourth quarter. This strategy offers incentives to producers of two-, three-wheel, and special-purpose EVs that are affixed onto flexible chasses, such as jeepneys and ambulances.

The official added that the revised CREVI would clarify the required EV share targets between corporate and government fleets, set the guidelines for designated EV parking spaces, and push the installation of charging stations in parking lots and gas stations.

Also sponsoring the 12th PEVS are Britannica United Motors, Inc.; QSJ Motors Philippines, Inc. (Seres); Omoda and Jaecoo Motor Philippines, Inc.; Power Equipment and Supplies, Inc.; and Dangdang New Energy Auto Service Ltd. Corp. (Aion Philippines).

Registration for the event is free and can be completed online at pevsummit.com.