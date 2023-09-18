SHELL PILIPINAS CORP. (SPC) has opened its second Shell Recharge site located along a major tollway. The Shell Mobility TPLEX junction site in Rosario, La Union aims to “alleviate range anxiety for electric vehicle (EV) riders going up north, marking a significant step towards establishing an EV highway equipped with fast-charging infrastructure across the country’s main routes,” the company said in a release.

The site is a four-hour drive (or 250 kilometers) north of Metro Manila, and is a crucial charge point for EVs heading to popular travel destinations such as La Union, Baguio, and Vigan. Shell Recharge TPLEX is equipped with chargers capable of charging four EVs simultaneously. It features a 180-kW DC ultra-rapid charger with two CCS2 charging points, suitable for most EV brands such as Hyundai, Lexus, Kia, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, and BMW, and can charge an EV from 10% to 80% battery life in under 30 minutes. In addition, there are two 22-kW AC charging points for those who want to take a longer break at the Shell Mobility station.

While recharging their vehicles, customers may also get a snack from Shell Select or coffee from the newly launched Shell Café located on-site. Customers can also indulge in a variety of offerings from Cha-Time, Potato Corner, and Peppa Wings, and stay connected for personal or work tasks using the local Wi-Fi.

“To ensure a seamless charging experience for long-distance EV journeys, it’s crucial to have fast, high-performance charging infrastructure and on-site convenience amenities. Shell is ready to evolve its Mobility offers aligned to the needs of our customers today and the future,” said SPC Vice-President for Mobility Randy Del Valle.

The new Shell Recharge chargers are fully registered with and accredited by the Department of Energy (DoE). Furthermore, SPC’s commitment to sustainable mobility aligns with the DoE’s Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 and various government initiatives aimed at fostering the adoption of EVs and promoting clean, sustainable, and energy-efficient technologies in the Philippines. Earlier this year, Shell Pilipinas signed a tripartite agreement with Shell Energy Philippines, Inc. (SEPH) and the DoE to conduct a pilot study on EV charging stations powered by renewable energy such as solar.

In July 2022, Shell Pilipinas launched its first Shell Recharge station at South Luzon Expressway Northbound in Biñan, Laguna. This milestone is in response to the growing demand for EVs in the country and is aligned with SPC’s commitment to decarbonize mobility through more alternative and sustainable mobility options for customers.

For more information, visit shell.com.ph/energy-and-innovation/powering-an-electric-future.