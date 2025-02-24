Geely rejig

1 of 8

With relaunch, automaker launches EVs, vows better customer support

By Dylan Afuang

AN UPDATED product lineup headlined by a battery electric vehicle (BEV), upcoming electrified vehicles, strengthened after-sales support, and sales promos comprise the initiatives with which China-headquartered automaker Geely is reestablishing itself in the country. In place of the previous distributor business model, the brand now operates through Geely Motor Philippines (GMP), a subsidiary under parent company Geely Automotive International Corp. (GAIC).

“Since our 2019 Philippine launch (under the previous distributor), we (gained the trust of) 30,000 users. Thank you for your support,” GMP President Wil Wan began his message during the automaker’s relaunch event attended by customers, media, dealer and bank partners in Muntinlupa City weeks ago.

“Today, we showcase our innovations and (reaffirm) our commitment to the Philippines. As a subsidiary, we (aim to provide) customers with faster service and exclusive offers,” Mr. Wan added.

The event marked the local launch of the EX5, and it was introduced alongside the revised versions of the Coolray crossover and Emgrand subcompact sedan from the brand’s current offerings. “The EX5 is Geely’s next-generation SUV built from global resources, and it is (the brand’s) first pure-electric vehicle,” GAIC Senior Product Manager Patrick Qiu explained.

The EX5 retails for P1.79 million, according to a promotion made by Geely Philippines’ official Facebook page. Customers can make a reservation for P10,000 to receive P110,000 off the vehicle’s price until March 31, 2025, and deliveries will commence from this April to May, the promotion added.

Predicated on the automaker’s global new energy architecture, the GEA platform, the five-seater EX5 is powered by the brand’s in-house-designed Geely Short Blade Battery, which promises a high battery density from its 60.22-kW size, and a range of 430km.

The GEEA 3.0, Geely’s latest electronics architecture, debuts in the EX5. The platform enables the EV to receive the brand’s first advanced driver-assistance system and Level 2 autonomous driving. The GEEA 3.0 also powers the FlyMe Auto infotainment system that integrates various vehicle functions within a fast-responding 15.4-inch center touchscreen with clear visuals.

The EX5 appears to be just the first electrified Geely to arrive here. Claimed the GMP leadership, “We aim to launch one new model every quarter (from 2025 onwards), providing drivers with a model that suits their lifestyles.” Aside from ICE, these models can come with plug-in hybrid and battery electric power.

Assuring existing and new Geely customers of spare parts availability is GMP’s 4,700-square-meter parts facility in Cabuyao, Laguna, which opened late last year. It promises the efficient and timely delivery of spare parts to 30 Geely dealerships locally. Mr. Wan also claimed that two other parts warehouses in Cebu and in Mindanao will operate by the second quarter of 2025.

Additionally, GMP unveiled a new customer effort dubbed “Geely Go,” which integrates resources from brand, sales, and after-sales segments to improve ownership at every stage. “We aim to create a more inclusive, proactive, and approachable brand that will give more value to our business partners and end consumers,” GMP Senior Manager for Vehicle Sales Department and Supply Chain John Paulo del Rosario explained.

As mentioned, the Coolray crossover and Emgrand sedan now boasts of styling and equipment revisions. The crossover stickers from P1.139 million to P1.329 million across its four variants (with discounts of up to P90,000 until Feb. 28), while the sedan retails for P949,000 in its sole Luxury variant (with a discount of up to P40,000 until Feb. 28 as well). The GX3 Pro, the brand’s entry-level product, now has reduced retail prices of P729,000 and P799,000 for its two variants.

For more information about GMP’s offerings and promos, visit the company’s official Facebook page (facebook.com/GeelyPhilippines).