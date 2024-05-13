Face-lifted Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLB now available

1 of 2

MERCEDES-BENZ PHILIPPINES recently introduced the refreshed versions of the brand’s CLA compact car and GLB compact SUV.

The CLA 200 Progressive coupe (P3.99 million) gets a flat rear end, redesigned front apron, high-performance LED headlamps, and Adaptive Highbeam Assist. It rolls on 18-inch multi-spoke light alloy wheels.

Inside, it has an MBUX Multimedia System, platformed on a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an all-digital instrumental display “delivering not just connectivity, but also clarity in essential information,” said the company in a release. The vehicle offers expanded storage options, including a spacious center console compartment, complemented by a 12V socket and USB interface for added convenience. The CLA’s ambient lighting comes with 64 color options.

Dynamic Select allows the customization of the driving experience into four distinct modes: Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Individual. Safety features include Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, and Guard 360 anti-theft alarm, ensuring optimal protection and security for all occupants.

This CLA is powered by a turbocharged in-line-four engine, delivering 163hp and 270Nm, and paired to a seven-speed transmission.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 AMG compact SUV (P4.59 million) is equipped with a four-cylinder engine with an output of 165hp 270Nm, mated to a seven-speed transmission.

It boasts a seven-inch digital display, MBUX Multimedia System, convenient center console storage, and generous cargo hold with a maximum luggage space of up to 1,812 liters with the second- and third-row seatbacks down. The vehicle gets 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, and high-performance LED headlamps.

The GLB’s second-row seats can slide, recline, or fold in a convenient 40/20/40 split configuration. Effortless entry also provides access to the available 50/50-split third-row seating.