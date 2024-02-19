A Chinese New Year gathering turns out to be a double celebration

THE RATHER eleventh-hour invitations came straight from the father-and-son team of Rommel and Timothy Sytin — the former being the chairman of United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), and the latter its marketing manager. UAAGi is the distributor of Foton trucks and commercial vehicles as well as Chery crossovers that are available with gasoline engines, as hybrids, and as pure EVs.

The date was Feb. 8 and the venue was the upscale Aurora Café at the Pacific Star building in Makati City. It was supposed to be a thanksgiving lunch to celebrate Chinese New Year — and it was. But what the assembled members of the media had no inkling about was the revelation of UAAGI’s new executive — make that executives.

After Rommel Sytin’s welcome remarks, Chery Auto Philippines Marketing Director Froilan Dytianquin followed up with a short speech, but just as he was wrapping it up, he segued to an announcement of a new member of the UAAGI family. The timing was perfect because as he mentioned the name of the new executive, the doors of the restaurant opened and in walked a car executive that needed absolutely no introduction.

She was none other than Lyn Manalansang-Buena, erstwhile executive vice-president of The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), the current distributor of Chevrolet and the founding (and now former) distributor of MG, which is now under SAIC Motor Philippines. Before TCCCI, she was with Volvo Philippines. Altogether, Lyn has more than a quarter century of automotive marketing experience.

The look of surprise and delight that lit up the faces of all the media attendees attest to the deep respect that this vibrant, hard-working lady commands from the automotive media. Foton Philippines General Manager Levy Santos was also on hand to welcome the newcomer.

Lyn is now the Chief Marketing Executive of UAAGI. She will handle the marketing operations of Chery, Foton, the upcoming Lynk & Co. premium Chinese brand, and any additional brand that UAAGI might introduce in the future. She reports directly to the chairman.

Expect big things from UAAGI with its veritable dream team of executives and staff from some of the most successful automotive brands in the country.