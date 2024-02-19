PEUGEOT PHILIPPINES recently held its annual business meeting at the Fairmont Makati. Attended by top executives and dealer principals, the gathering was a chance for the group to flesh out its strategic initiatives, plans, and targets for 2024, following “an eventful year of the brand’s local growth and development.”

Encompassing sales, marketing, and after-sales programs, the Astara-backed brand here said it wants to “challenge the local automotive scene through its vision of an alluring future, offering its tech-forward solutions within reach.” Peugeot Philippines emphasizes this with Allure, which encapsulates its aspirations for a tech-forward and human-centric future, “geared to make the world a better and alluring place to live in.” Offering a “cutting-edge lineup” characterized by attractive design, an exciting drive, and high quality, the brand introduces new and exciting initiatives that elevate its business operations. These include easy-acquisition payment schemes, test-drive events, and lifestyle marketing activities.

Said Astara Philippines Managing Director Raoul Picello, “As Peugeot Philippines embarks on a transformative journey in 2024, supported by our strategic partnerships, we are committed to ensure both growth and triumph across the world. Together, Astara and Peugeot envision changed lives this year, working together to transform the future of mobility across the nation.”