CHANGAN goes on the road with its “Wow Changan Grand Holiday Mall Display,” highlighting its newly released all-new CS55 Plus, along with the CS35 Plus and Alsvin sedan. The vehicles are on display at the SM Megamall until Nov. 23, then at SM Mall of Asia from Dec. 1 to 7, then the Uptown Mall at the Bonifacio Global City from Dec. 15 to 18.

Changan touts the CS55 Plus as “one of the safest compact SUVs in the market today,” with a futuristic design befitting a next-generation crossover. It is powered by a 1.5-liter Blue Core turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDi) engine delivering maximum power of 188ps at 5,500rpm and can reach 300Nm of torque at 1,500rpm while keeping the driving noise down and fuel consumption low. The vehicle also features Changan’s version of Siri, the Voice Control Function, allowing verbal command to control the A/C, windows, sunroof, infotainment system, and even to make or pick up a call. The Changan Safe-Tech System gets a boost with a suite of advanced safety assist features that greatly reduce not only the impact, but also the possibility of collision.

Changan’s Vital 5 program includes a five-year/150,000-km mileage warranty, Changan Pacesetter roadside assistance and towing service, Changan Fastlane 60-minute service guarantee with free PMS labor for the first year or first 20,000 km (whichever comes first), Changan Veloservice online appointment service, and quick and efficient assistance from the AI Chatbot CAIA. Changan also offers a convenient PMS schedule of six months/10,000 km, whichever comes first, at standardized prices across all Changan dealerships.