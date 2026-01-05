BJ MERCANTILE, INC. (BJM), the official distributor of THACO commercial vehicles in the Philippines, has officially turned over the country’s first two THACO sleeper buses to Cagsawa Travel and Tours, Inc., to set “a new standard for stylish, comfortable, and convenient travel between Manila and the Bicol region.” The THACO Mobihome is said to be a new generation of luxury sleeper buses, designed, manufactured and assembled by THACO Auto.

“We are proud to partner with Cagsawa Travel and Tours in introducing sleeper bus technology that prioritizes passenger comfort while meeting the operational needs of bus operators,” said BJM Vice-President Leilani Lim Tan. The standout feature of the bus is the front grille with beveled patterns inspired by the signature “T” shape, paired with modern LED Project headlights for a “seamless” front-to-rear identity.

Cagsawa Travel and Tours had a lot of design inputs, especially on the interiors, to ensure a comfortable and convenient passenger experience. The 20 sleeper cabins of the bus features premium materials with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring maximum comfort and privacy for passengers. It is equipped with amenities including an LCD entertainment screen, bedroom light, Type A and C phone charging ports, and a well-appointed rest room. Notably, the UV ceiling lights combined with ambient lighting help to promote a “luxurious atmosphere.”

For Cagsawa Travel and Tours, the acquisition reinforces its vision to become a model and leader in the transport industry through operational excellence for quality service and passenger’s total satisfaction. “We should have the best and always strive to be the first in order to be the role model in the industry,” said Cagsawa Travel and Tours Director and Operations Manager William Rogando. “We were very impressed when we visited the very modern and expansive THACO manufacturing facility in Vietnam. I am sure when people start to see these buses on the road, other bus operators will follow suit.”

BJ Mercantile, Inc., through its partnership with THACO Auto, continues to expand its commercial vehicle offerings in the Philippines, providing modern buses and trucks backed by comprehensive after-sales support, parts availability, and technical expertise. “From its modest beginnings in 1974 as an importer of used engines and trucks, BJM has grown into a dynamic group with interests spanning construction, mining, logistics, real estate, petroleum, cold storage, and marine transport,” the company said in a release.

For more information about THACO buses, visit the BJM showroom located at 1132 EDSA Balintawak, Quezon City. To book tickets on the Cagasawa Travel and Tours’ THACO sleeper buses, visit www.cagsawatours.ph.