China, Chongqing, Changan (Part 2): Growth over growth

OUR CHANGAN AUTO brand experience in China was a clear flexing of muscles for the Chongqing-headquartered automaker.

While it is steadily growing its portfolio here to earn a place as a legitimate option to meet what most car browsers are looking for, Changan also served notice that it can enter even more segments and price points should it decide our market is ready for them.

In the Changan universe are sub-brands Deepal (or Shenlan, purveying electric vehicles), Avatr (its premium EV line with joint investor CATL, the world’s leading battery manufacturer), Changan Qiyuan (electric vehicle line under the Changan brand), Changan Uni (ICE-powered vehicles), Oshan (mid-level SUVs and MPVs), and Kaicene (commercial vehicles).

To note here is that while Changan is the biggest ICE player in China, it already is making lots of headway in the electric vehicle department and, in fact, is dedicating a couple of sub-brands to the effort.

For Inchcape Philippines, the key to rolling out Changan models — and ultimately, brands — is that its dealership network can support the vehicles in terms of after-sales service. “We should be able to support what we sell,” declared Changan Auto Philippines General Manager Maricar Parco (See our interview with her on the right).

For now, Changan Auto Philippines has 19 3S dealerships — a number that will increase to 30 by 2024’s end. This number takes into account two company-owned facilities, including the flagship dealership to rise along Libis in the second quarter (the second is in a yet-to-be-determined location in NCR).

In China, the girth of the company is on full display — from the sweeping views and large footprint of the Dianjiang test site, smooth-running factory of Liangjiang, and the multi-brand test session we had (although a little too abbreviated). The messaging is clear in that Changan wants to be taken seriously — certainly as its so-called Vast Ocean plan takes effect. This basically looks at exponentially growing Changan’s market outside of China — to the tune of 1.2 million cars by 2030.

Message received.