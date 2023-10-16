ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) delivered 15 units of the NLR77 PUV Class 3 vehicle to the MIMAROPA Transport Cooperative, which serves commuters from Calapan City to Pinamalayan in Oriental, Mindoro. A first-time buyer of Isuzu, the cooperative decided to upgrade to the Isuzu model “to cater to the increasing number of commuters in the area and to align with LTFRB franchising guidelines for long-distance routes.”

MIMAROPA Transport Cooperative Chairman Albert Cayetano said, “We choose Isuzu because of its renowned durability, fuel efficiency and the fact that it is very easy to maintain. These modern PUVs will improve the quality of service that we provide to our customers in the area.”

The vehicle is powered by a 4JH1-TC Blue Power diesel engine that is durable and “very easy to maintain.” IPC claimed that parts are available nationwide, so users need not worry about vehicle downtime. Its body is built by Centro, and can accommodate up to 23 passengers. Compliant with PNS guidelines, the model is equipped with GPS, CCTV, speed limiter, dashboard camera, Wi-Fi, and automated fare collection system for the convenience of both the driver and passengers.

IPC Vice-President for Sales Yasuhiko Oyama said, “In Isuzu, we listen to our customers, so that we can provide the best business solutions. Considering the route and operational condition of the cooperative, the Isuzu NLR77 PUV Class 3 proves to be the best fit for them. Aside from our durable products, it is our excellent after-sales support that we strengthen the most, especially for fleet customers. We always make sure that our parts are readily available nationwide, and that we have dealership in strategic locations, then for those really far-flung, we service them via our Mobile Medic trucks. We know how important it is that their vehicle would have less downtime, so we support them as soon as possible.”

For more information, visit www.isuzuphil.com.