Audi Philippines Managing Director Christopher Chan on the growing EV consumer base

VELOCITY: What does it mean for the “e-tron” name and concept to now appear in one of the established nameplates of Audi — the flagship Q8 at that?

CHRISTOPHER CHAN: Battery electric vehicles are becoming mainstream now. It’s now being accepted — even in the case of the Audi e-tron SUV and e-tron GT we have seen that premium electric mobility is now very well accepted in the market. The Q8 e-tron is a model that solidifies that presence, and it further improves on the experience of what people have been enjoying for the past years. We ourselves have been surprised and happy with the market acceptance. Right now, we’re already seeing that 50% of our Audi sales are comprised of electric vehicles. The acceptance is there because there’s so little transition that you need to do when you’re switching from a regular ICE (internal combustion engine)-powered car to an electric vehicle. Again, it’s easy to switch and it’s here now.

We’ve heard that Audi, at least globally, is rolling out e-tron to its even-numbered model lines. Is that correct?

That’s correct. Starting with the Q8 e-tron, all the even numbers for the Audi model line will be electrified over the next few years.

This will include the A line?

Yes. So if it’s an even number, then it will be electrified and odd numbers are the ones that will remain with ICE power plants or hybrid ones.

Now, as you mentioned, 50% of Audis sold here now are fully electric. To what do you attribute that readiness of the market to choose BEVs (battery electric vehicles)? And are you seeing repeat Audi customers going to electric or are first-time customers choosing an Audi for their first electric vehicle?

There’s a mix of both. It’s not only current Audi owners who are shifting to electric but there’s also a lot of new people to the brand who are trying out electric and enjoyed the car so much that they bought it. They really see the benefits of driving electric. You don’t need to go out to a fuel station to fill up; you can charge at home. And it’s so convenient.

What is perhaps additionally significant about the Q8 is that it’s a quattro. How do you see the Audi interpreting its all-wheel-drive technology in a BEV?

It handles just like any other quattro. It’s good for all types of weather, all types of terrain, and it was translated in a very clean manner toward electrification. There’s basically no difference when it comes to the quattro style and appeal from an ICE car to an electric car. And again, that’s why we’re doing this test-drive event. It’s just so people can see that the Q8 e-tron quattro can easily handle the slippery slopes, water, uneven surfaces — anything you throw at it, pretty much.

So basically it’s what people have come to expect from any other quattro or Q vehicle for that matter. It just so happens to be electric. Is that correct?

Yes, that’s correct. So everything you expect from a quattro, the Q8 e-tron can deliver.