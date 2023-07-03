All-new Chevrolet Trax rolls out tomorrow

1 of 3

THE COVENANT Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI) will formally unveil tomorrow (July 4) the all-new Chevrolet Trax. Badged as a 2024 model, the new-generation Trax is “bigger and beefier than its predecessor.” The increase in dimensions along with a roomier cabin, said TCCCI, makes the Trax a crossover SUV. It is 279-mm longer and 51-mm wider than the previous model — translating to greater space for five passengers and ability to accommodate cargo up to 1,405 liters. The Trax will get three variants: LT, Redline, and RS.

It introduces “a bolder and a more athletic look” via the latest Chevrolet global design applied in the exterior. Refined body contours and swept-back lines emphasize its wide and muscular physique. The modern take on signature Chevy design cues in the fascia, updated all LED lighting elements across all variants, and unique wheel design also accentuate the overall character of the vehicle.

The Trax is powered by a mill from GM’s line of new-generation engines and technology — a rigid and lightweight 1.2-liter E-Turbo GM Prime three-cylinder engine mated with a Gen III six-speed automatic transmission. TCCCI said it promises “excellent power-on-demand and outstanding fuel efficiency.”

The cabin features a low instrument panel, accentuated by sweeping lines and design cues that stress the width and allows better outward visibility and heightened sense of roominess. A large floating infotainment system with Smart Phone Integration is conveniently slanted toward the driver — the LT features an eight-inch touchscreen, while the Redline and RS have an 11-inch touchscreen and eight-inch full digital driver information center. Other available features include: electronic parking brake with brake auto hold, Smart Key Passive Entry, center console with storage spaces, rear air vents and USB ports, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls for the Redline and RS trims, and reverse camera. Exclusive features in the RS include: wireless phone charging, power lift gate with height adjust, eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and electric sunroof.

The digital premiere happens tomorrow at 6 p.m. via the Chevrolet Philippines official Facebook account (chevyphilippines).