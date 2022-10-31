TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) presents deals for people on the lookout for a new vehicle. This promotion is available across its nationwide dealership network until Oct. 31.

The Toyota Innova J Dsl M/T variant goes for P12,787 per month through Pay Light (low monthly plans, 50% down payment, 60 months to pay). Customers can also opt to get the J Dsl M/T variant at P178,650 down payment with the Pay Low option (all-in cash out with down payment as low as 15%, free one-year insurance and three-year LTO registration, and free chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay). Those who purchase in cash can also get up to P20,000 in savings for the E A/T and M/T variants.

TMP also bundles a purchase of any Toyota Vios G, E, or XLE unit with a five-year warranty, and the Pay Light option offers the XE CVT at only P8,212 per month. Via the Pay Low option, it’s available with an all-in down payment of P115,350. Purchasing in cash nets up to P45,000 in savings for the brand-new Vios XLE CVT. Meanwhile, the Raize can be had through Pay Light, offering the G CVT variant for only P10,110 a month. The all-new Veloz goes for P13,210 a month via Pay Light.

Pay Low, Pay Light or savings promos are also applicable to other Toyota models such as the Rush, Corolla Altis, Wigo, Avanza, Hilux, Hiace and Fortuner.

Each purchase of a brand-new Vios, Wigo, Corolla Altis, Innova, Hilux, Avanza, Veloz, Rush, and Fortuner until Oct. 31 entitles buyers to free one-year insurance. Toyota Insure’s comprehensive insurance includes 24/7 personal accident insurance, passenger auto personal accident insurance, protection for damage caused by acts of nature, and emergency roadside assistance, among others.

Toyota also rolls out a trade-in rebate promo this month. Up to P35,000 in rebates can be realized when a Wigo, Vios, or Innova is traded in, or up to P30,000 when a customer switches up from a Vios to the Raize G CVT. An Avanza can be upgraded to a Veloz, and the client gets a P20,000 rebate. Rebates can be used as cash discount in the purchase of participating models until Oct. 31, 2022 only. Rebates can also be used to purchase car accessories and be used on top of existing promotions.

For the entire month of October, a brand-new Vios, Altis, Raize, Avanza, Veloz, Rush, Innova, Fortuner, Hilux or Hiace purchased from any authorized Toyota dealer nationwide is entitled to free periodic maintenance service (PMS). Owners of the brand-new Toyota Lite Ace can avail, until month’s end, a fixed periodic maintenance package up to 40,000 kilometers (km). Lite Ace owners will only need to pay P1,999 per service until the 40,000-km maintenance check.

For more information, visit https://toyota.com.ph/promos/SharedSmiles, or follow TMP’s official pages: Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, toyota.com.ph, Twitter (ToyotaMotorPH), and Viber (Toyota PH). For safely distanced viewing, check out toyota.com.ph/showroom and choose a preferred dealership. The company also suggests to download the myToyota PH app for Android and iOS for all Toyota needs.