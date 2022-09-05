THE COVENANT Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), official and exclusive country importer of Chevrolet vehicles and parts in the Philippines, recently completed a fuel economy run of the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer and Tracker.

Undertaken with the supervision of the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the test — involving a highway test run with a total distance of 263.3 kilometers from Clark to TPLEX Rosario exit and back — proved that the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer and Tracker are fuel-efficient vehicles.

The models had similar parameters to simulate realistic driving conditions: two drivers per vehicle, sans heavy luggage; tires set at factory-recommended pressure; and vehicle speed maintained at 80 to 90 kilometers per hour on the highway with observation of traffic regulations and limits.

More than the striking exterior, generous space, creature comforts, and advanced technologies equipped in the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, this compact SUV was also able to tick off fuel efficiency in its winning list of features after the Premier variant achieved an impressive 20.87kpl in the conducted eco run with AAP.

Powered by a GM E-Turbo 1.3L DOHC Turbocharged engine matched with a new-generation lightweight CVT with multi-mode drive system, engine start/stop system and advanced active thermal management, this compact SUV outputs 155hp and 236Nm. Its systems work together to provide an efficient fuel consumption without compromising the performance of the vehicle.

An efficient drive is even more pleasurable and safe with the wide array of driver assistance systems that are standard to the Trailblazer such as forward collision alert, following distance indicator, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, six SRS air bags, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, and rear cross traffic alert — all be enjoyed on both the Premier and LT variants.

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Tracker Crossover SUV, known for practical functionality, attained a remarkable 25.05kpl fuel consumption.Under the hood of the crossover is a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder Ecotec turbocharged engine that serves up 116hp and 175Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and active thermal management system that intuitively optimizes the engine performance and fuel efficiency. It is also equipped with enhanced stability control systems and safety technologies that come standard on both the LS and LT Redline.

The Chevrolet Tracker also offers a roomy interior and generous cargo space, modern technology and a fuel-efficiency rating that’s almost as good as, or even better than a subcompact sedan.

“Chevrolet Philippines is proud to offer Chevrolet vehicles that live up to the brand’s established reliability and its commitment in providing mobility that fulfills the current demands of the market,” said Chevrolet Philippines-TCCCI President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla. “We are glad to offer fuel-efficient products in the Chevrolet lineup with the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer and Tracker. These globally recognized SUVs have attained exemplary results from the recent AAP fuel economy run. This further underscores our message that the Tracker and Trailblazer are smart choices in the crossover and compact SUV segments.”